Germany: New Russia Sanctions ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’

Germany warned Wednesday that Russia may face further EU sanctions over the jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

"After this ruling, there will now also be talks among EU partners. Further sanctions cannot be ruled out," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The ruling against the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is "far off from constitutional principles," said Seibert, reiterating Merkel's call for Moscow to free him.