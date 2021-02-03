Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Germany: New Russia Sanctions ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’

The EU is weighing its response to the Navalny case. But the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline should still go ahead, Berlin says.

By AFP
High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow later this week. John Thys / POOL / EPA / TASS

Germany warned Wednesday that Russia may face further EU sanctions over the jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

"After this ruling, there will now also be talks among EU partners. Further sanctions cannot be ruled out," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The ruling against the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is "far off from constitutional principles," said Seibert, reiterating Merkel's call for Moscow to free him.

Nevertheless, Germany is maintaining its support for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia.

Nord Stream 2 is a 10-billion-euro ($11-billion) pipeline that will run beneath the Baltic Sea and is set to double Russian natural-gas shipments to Germany, Europe's largest economy.

It has long been in the crosshairs of the United States, particularly by the former Trump administration which promoted U.S. gas and fiercely criticized European countries for their reliance on energy from Russia.

On Monday, France joined in a call urging Germany to scrap the pipeline, but Berlin said it was standing firm on the issue.

Read more about: Sanctions , Navalny , Germany

Read more

GAS POLITICS

Explainer: What is Nord Stream 2 and Why Might Navalny’s Poisoning Stop Its Completion?

Everything you need to know about the mega Russian-German gas pipeline.
POISONED RELATIONS

The West Is Outraged By Navalny’s Novichok Poisoning. That’s No Guarantee of Tough Sanctions

Looming U.S. elections and disparate EU interests could translate into a symbolic response.
outside evaluation

Germany Says Navalny ‘Likely’ Poisoned

Berlin's Charité hospital said its tests indicate that Navalny was likely poisoned with a "cholinesterase inhibitor."
EMERGENCY AIRLIFT

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin Critic Navalny Arrives in Germany for Treatment

The opposition leader’s team had claimed the authorities were delaying his transfer to cover up traces of a poisoning attempt.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.