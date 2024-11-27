Support The Moscow Times!
Poland Arrests German Man Over Alleged Export of Dual-Use Technology to Russia

By AFP
Polish police. Dario Daniel Silva / unsplash

Polish law enforcement authorities arrested a German man on allegations of exporting dual-use technology to Russia that was used for arms production, Poland’s security service said Wednesday.

The man was arrested in the Lubusz province, which borders Germany in western Poland, and charged with “brokering and exporting dual-use goods to Russian territory,” the security service said in a statement.

Without giving details, the statement said the man had traded in “specialist machines” that were “illegally sent to Russian military plants involved in weapons production.” The statement also said the man admitted his guilt.

Europe and the U.S. have been trying to crack down on companies sending dual-use technology to Russia through third countries to avoid sanctions. In May, the EU announced new measures to combat sanctions evasion. 

Ukraine regularly says the missiles fired by Russia contain parts produced in Western countries.

Washington unveiled a new round of sanctions on Russian banks this month, which it said would disrupt “Russia’s attempts to make cross-border payments for dual-use goods and military materiel.”

Sanctions , Poland , Germany

