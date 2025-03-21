Germany Seizes Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker – Der Spiegel

German customs officials have confiscated a tanker carrying 100,000 tons of oil, which they claim is a part of Russia’s sanctions-busting “shadow fleet,” weekly news magazine Der Spiegel reported Friday, citing anonymous sources.

The Panama-flagged vessel Eventin was traveling from the Russian port of Ust-Luga through the Baltic Sea to Egypt when its engine failed and it lost the ability to maneuver.

On Jan. 12, three German rescue vessels escorted the Eventin to the waters near the island of Ruegen, off the coast of Sassnitz.

The ship has been listed by the EU as part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” since the end of February.

Germany officially took ownership of the Eventin after the General Customs Directorate issued a confiscation notice last Friday, according to Der Spiegel.

Berlin believes the “unusually harsh” move is a sign to Moscow that Germany is “not idly watching” Russian oil transiting through the Baltic Sea, the publication added.