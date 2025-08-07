Ukraine Accuses Russian Prison Chief of Torturing Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

Ukrainian prosecutors on Thursday named the former head of a Russian detention center as a suspect in the torture and death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian custody last year.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said the 27-year-old freelance reporter was subjected to “systemic torture” while held at Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 2 in the southern Russian city of Taganrog.

Roshchyna’s remains were returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange in February. Prosecutors said her body showed signs of extensive abuse and mutilation, including the removal of her brain, eyes and larynx.

On Thursday, Ukrainian prosecutors said Alexander Shtoda, the then-head of the Taganrog detention center, had been notified that he is a suspect in the case. His whereabouts are unknown, but Ukraine said he will be tried in absentia.