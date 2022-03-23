Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Journalist Killed in Kyiv Shelling

By AFP
Updated:
Photo from Oksana Baulina's social networks

A Russian journalist for the investigative news outlet The Insider was killed when Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital, the outlet said Wednesday, the latest reporter to die in war.

Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption group, "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.

Another civilian was killed alongside Baulina in the strike and two other people were wounded, it added.

Baulina had worked for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation until it was declared an extremist organization last year.

That prompted her to leave the country and continue reporting on corruption in Russia for The Insider, the news outlet said. After Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, Baulina filed several reports from Kyiv and Lviv in western Ukraine for the outlet.

"The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana's family and friends," it said.

Baulina's colleagues took to social media to mourn her loss.

Vladimir Milov, who worked with her at Navalny's group, vowed to avenge her.

"I will never forget her and to all those who are responsible for her death I promise that they won't get away with (only) a trial and a verdict," Milov said on Twitter.

"What an unbelievable horror," wrote Lyubov Sobol, another prominent member of Navalny's team.

Sergiy Tomilenko, head of the Ukrainian journalists' union, confirmed Baulina's death in a statement on Facebook, saying she was reporting on the aftermath of shelling when she was hit by fresh fire.

Earlier Wednesday, Tomilenko's group said a cameraman for a local television station in the besieged southern city of Mariupol had also died. 

Other journalists killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine include a U.S. videographer, a French-Irish cameraman, and a Ukrainian producer.

Read more about: Ukraine , Journalists

Read more

starting fresh

Staff of Shuttered Kyiv Post Announce ‘Independent’ Relaunch Effort

"If we cannot save the Kyiv Post brand, we can at least save its values," the journalists said in a statement.
propaganda accusations

Ukraine Blocks Access to Popular Russian News Sites

The Kremlin criticized the move, describing Ukraine as being on a path towards "strangling freedom of speech."
'terrible murder'

Ukraine Detains 5 People for Killing Russian-Belarussian Journalist in 2016

Sheremet, who was killed in Kiev on his way to work, was known for his criticism of his home country's leadership.
Journalists

After Babchenko Murder Plot, Ukraine Uncovers Russian 'Hit List'

The Kiev authorities drew both praise and consternation this week for staging the fake shooting of Arkady Babchenko.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.