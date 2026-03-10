Russian Tour Operators Lose $37M in First 10 Days of Middle East War, Industry Group Says

Russian tour operators have lost about 3 billion rubles ($37 million) in the first 10 days of the war in the Middle East as they scrambled to evacuate tens of thousands of tourists and deal with mass trip cancellations, an industry group said.

The financial hit underscores the vulnerability of Russia’s outbound tourism sector to geopolitical shocks, particularly in the Middle East, which has become one of the country’s most popular travel regions after Western destinations largely closed to Russian travelers.

Most of the losses stem from the cost of returning stranded tourists from Gulf countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates, after flight disruptions forced companies to pay for additional plane tickets and hotel stays, said Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST).

About 46,000 Russians have already been evacuated from the Persian Gulf region, roughly half of them organized tourists who booked through tour operators, Gorin said.