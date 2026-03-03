Russia Evacuates Citizens From Middle East as Iran Conflict Upends Air Travel

Russia is evacuating thousands of its citizens from countries in the Middle East with specialized emergency aircraft and dozens of commercial flights amid the conflict in Iran.

Russia’s Transportation Ministry said Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russians have returned from Abu Dhabi and the Omani capital of Muscat so far, as it coordinates with airlines to bring back travelers stranded due to major flight disruptions in the region.

Around 4,500 more Russians are expected to return from the UAE and Oman via evacuation flights later on Tuesday, which the ministry said would continue operating until Saturday.

Besides Moscow, the ministry said flights were being directed to the cities of Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Mineralnye Vody.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said an Il-76 transportation aircraft was dispatched from Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow to bring back Russians who had fled from Iran into neighboring Azerbaijan.