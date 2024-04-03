Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Israel Seeking to ‘Fuel’ Conflict With Syria Strikes

By AFP
Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, on Monday. An Israeli airstrike destroyed the consular section of Iran's embassy in Damascus, killing or wounding everyone inside, Syrian state media said. AP / TASS

Russia accused Israel Tuesday of seeking to fuel conflict in the Middle East, blaming it for a strike on Iran's consulate in Syria that killed at least 13 people.

Slamming the "flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty, Moscow's United Nations envoy Vasily Nebenzia told a Security Council meeting that Russia was "of the view that such aggressive actions by Israel are designed to further fuel the conflict. They are absolutely unacceptable and must stop."

Tehran has vowed to retaliate for the strike on Monday, which killed more than a dozen people — including senior members of the Revolutionary Guards — while Israel has so far declined to comment.

Algeria's UN ambassador Amar Bendjama told the meeting, "the aim of such an act — deliberate act — is obvious: responding to international pressures by escalating the conflict, which prolong the killing of Palestinians for internal, political calculation."

He said Israel wants to "draw the entire region into conflict."

Most members of the council condemned the attack as a violation of the inviolability of diplomatic property but without mentioning Israel.

Read more about: Syria , Israel , Middle East , Iran

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

third party

Israel’s Netanyahu Thanks Russia for Mediating Syria Prisoner Swap

Israel exchanged two Syrian shepherds for an Israeli woman with Russian mediation.
Changing hands

Russia Obtains Israel’s New Interceptor Missile in Syria, Reports Say

Russian engineers are allegedly studying the David's Sling missile in Moscow.
Syria

Israel Rejects Russian Offer to Rein in Iranian Forces in Syria

Russia's top diplomat and top general were dispatched to Jerusalem as Syrian government forces routed rebels near the Golan.
Syria

Russia Says No Reason for Assad to Give Up Syria Leadership

President Vladimir Putin Monday declared victory in his two-year military intervention in Syria, ordering troops to begin withdrawal