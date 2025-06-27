Rosaviatsia Lifts Most Middle East Flight Restrictions as Iran-Israel Ceasefire Holds

Russia’s civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia announced on Friday that it was lifting most restrictions on civilian flights over the Middle East following three days of calm under a U.S.-led ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
Rosaviatsia imposed the restrictions on June 13 after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran. It halted flights to Israel and Iran and restricted access to airspace over Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Iran.
The civil aviation agency expanded those restrictions on Tuesday to include Qatar after Iran retaliated for U.S. bombings on its nuclear sites by firing rockets at an American military base outside the capital Doha.
Iran, which closed its airspace last week, partially reopened its eastern skies on Wednesday and was set to fully reopen its airspace by Friday afternoon.
Under Rosaviatsia’s latest directive, Russian aircraft may now enter airspace over Iraq, Iran and Jordan. Restrictions on Qatar ended on Thursday.
On Friday, a Mahan Air flight from Mashhad in northeastern Iran landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and returned the same day, according to RBC.
Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot has resumed ticket sales for Tehran-bound flights, with service set to resume on July 4. Air Arabia, based in the United Arab Emirates, also resumed ticket sales for Russia-Iran routes starting Friday, according to Russia’s Association of Tour Operators.
However, Rosaviatsia maintained a limited flight ban to Israel between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time until July 12.
“The agency’s specialists continue monitoring air transportation operations in the region. Updates will be promptly communicated to airlines if the situation changes,” it said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.