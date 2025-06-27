Rosaviatsia Lifts Most Middle East Flight Restrictions as Iran-Israel Ceasefire Holds

Russia’s civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia announced on Friday that it was lifting most restrictions on civilian flights over the Middle East following three days of calm under a U.S.-led ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Rosaviatsia imposed the restrictions on June 13 after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran. It halted flights to Israel and Iran and restricted access to airspace over Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Iran.

The civil aviation agency expanded those restrictions on Tuesday to include Qatar after Iran retaliated for U.S. bombings on its nuclear sites by firing rockets at an American military base outside the capital Doha.

Iran, which closed its airspace last week, partially reopened its eastern skies on Wednesday and was set to fully reopen its airspace by Friday afternoon.