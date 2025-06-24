Rosaviatsia Expands Middle East Flight Restrictions

Russian civil aviation authorities announced late Monday additional restrictions on civilian flights in the Middle East after Iran fired a retaliatory rocket attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Rosaviatsia issued a directive to Russian commercial airlines and other aircraft operators that reiterated an existing ban on flights to and from airports in Israel and Iran. It also expanded airspace restrictions to include Qatar, while Russian aircraft had already been prohibited from entering airspace over Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Iran.

The restrictions, which Rosaviatsia said it issued “in response to the escalating situation in the Middle East,” are set to be in place until at least 3 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday.

“The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure flight safety, which remains a top priority,” the agency said in a statement.