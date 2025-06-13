Rosaviatsia Restricts Air Travel Across Middle East After Israel Launches Strikes on Iran

Russia’s civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia banned the country’s airlines from entering airspace above several countries in the Middle East following overnight Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Due to the sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Rosaviatsia has issued a notice for Russian aircraft operators to not operate flights to or from airports in Israel and Iran,” the agency said in a statement on Telegram. It also restricted planes from entering airspace over Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Iran.

The restrictions will remain in effect until 2:59 a.m. Moscow time on June 26, Rosaviatsia said.

“This decision was made to ensure flight safety, which remains the top priority,” the statement added.

The cancellations come after the Israel Defense Forces carried out large-scale attacks on “dozens” of sites across Iran, including its nuclear program, and reportedly killing several top military officials.