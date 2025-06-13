Putin Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran, Says Ready to Mediate

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel's wave of strikes on Iran, the Kremlin said Friday, following separate phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Putin "stressed that Russia condemns Israel's actions, which violate the UN Charter and law," the Kremlin said in a statement.

He also told Netanyahu of his "readiness to provide mediation services in order to prevent further escalation of tensions."

The Kremlin added that Russia was committed to "resolving the current situation, which is fraught with the most disastrous consequences for the entire region."

Earlier Friday, Russia had condemned Israeli strikes on Moscow's ally Iran.

“Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, sleeping peaceful cities and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

“The international community cannot afford to turn a blind eye to such acts of aggression, which threaten peace and undermine both regional and global security,” the ministry said in a statement.

“What makes the situation especially cynical is that these Israeli attacks took place in the midst of an IAEA Board of Governors session and just before another round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States,” it added.