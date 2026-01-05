For Pro-Kremlin Figures, Maduro’s Capture a Stark Reminder of Failed Zelensky Ouster

Pro-Kremlin figures and military bloggers have slammed the United States’ ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro while pointing out Russia’s own failure to capture Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Washington was now “in charge” of Venezuela after American forces forcibly removed Maduro from the country during a shock assault on Caracas on Saturday.

Moscow has demanded the release of Maduro and his wife, calling their capture an “unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state.”

But Russian military bloggers — figures with large followings who regularly criticize Russia’s war effort in Ukraine — highlighted the contrast between the U.S. operation and Russia’s failed attempt to capture Kyiv and overthrow Zelensky’s government in February 2022.

“Judging by the footage published from Venezuela, U.S. forces encountered no resistance in the air or on the ground. I cannot imagine Russian helicopters operating freely over Kyiv. Ukraine had been preparing for a war with Russia for eight years, while Venezuela spent years putting on military parades,” pro-Kremlin war correspondent Alexander Kots wrote to his more than 512,000 Telegram followers.

“Today, we are fighting an enemy that is formidable in its own right and enjoys unprecedented support…We tripped over our own rake in 2022,” Kots continued. “But the world is still full of examples from which lessons can be learned.”

Starshe Eddy, a pro-war Telegram channel with around 600,000 followers, criticized attempts to downplay the U.S. operation.

“Claiming now that the entire operation in Caracas was ‘nonsense’ and that Russia could do much better if given the order is… crude, chest-thumping patriotism,” the channel wrote.

“Clearly, no one is tasking the military with abducting [Zelensky]. He is of far greater use where he is in his current role rather than in Lefortovo Prison [in Moscow],” Starshe Eddy said. “That said, there are many lower-ranking figures whose elimination would bring prestige and acclaim.”