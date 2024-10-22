Russian Drone Attacks Kill 3, Including Child, in Ukraine’s Sumy Region

Russian overnight attacks left three people dead in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, where Moscow has stepped up its bombardments in recent months, local officials said Tuesday.
Sumy lies across the border from the Kursk region in southwestern Russia, where Ukrainian troops launched a major offensive in August and have managed to hold a large swathe of territory.
“Three people, including one child, died as a result of an overnight attack by enemy drones on residential buildings,” regional authorities said.
They said more than two dozen Iranian-designed attack drones were downed over the region. Ukraine’s air force said 60 drones in total had been detected in Ukrainian airspace.
Russia has regularly bombed Sumy’s regional capital since launching its full-scale invasion. Russian forces briefly captured parts of the city’s industrial sector before being pushed back.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.