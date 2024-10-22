Russian Drone Attacks Kill 3, Including Child, in Ukraine’s Sumy Region

Russian overnight attacks left three people dead in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, where Moscow has stepped up its bombardments in recent months, local officials said Tuesday.

Sumy lies across the border from the Kursk region in southwestern Russia, where Ukrainian troops launched a major offensive in August and have managed to hold a large swathe of territory.

“Three people, including one child, died as a result of an overnight attack by enemy drones on residential buildings,” regional authorities said.

They said more than two dozen Iranian-designed attack drones were downed over the region. Ukraine’s air force said 60 drones in total had been detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Russia has regularly bombed Sumy’s regional capital since launching its full-scale invasion. Russian forces briefly captured parts of the city’s industrial sector before being pushed back.