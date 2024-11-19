Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Drone Strike Kills 7 in Ukraine’s Sumy Region, Zelensky Says

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian overnight drone strike in Ukraine's eastern Sumy region killed at least seven people, including a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

The attack targeted the town of Hlukhiv, located just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Russian border. The town, with a pre-war population of around 30,000, has faced an uptick in attacks in recent months.

Last night, a drone hit Hlukhiv, destroying a dormitory at one of the local educational institutions. Tragically, as of now, we know that seven people, including a child, were killed in this attack,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

He shared a video showing rescue workers combing through rubble at dawn and retrieving a body in a black bag.

Zelensky said more than 10 others were injured, including two children, and noted that people may still be trapped under the debris.

The attack follows a Russian missile strike two days earlier in Sumy that killed eight people, including a child.

Sumy lies across the border from Russia's Kursk region, near areas where Ukrainian forces have captured swaths of territory since launching a cross-border offensive in August.

