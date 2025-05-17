Russian Drone Attack in Sumy Kills 9, Ukraine says, Just Hours After Peace Talks

A Russian drone hit a minibus in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, killing nine people and injuring four more, officials said on Saturday, an attack that took place hours after Moscow and Kyiv held their first direct peace talks in years.
"This is not just another shelling — it is a cynical war crime," Ukraine's National Police said in a post on Telegram.
The state-run TASS news agency, citing a statement from Russia's Defense Ministry, reported that Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian military equipment staging area in the Sumy region with drones.
The meeting of Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey on Friday failed to broker a temporary ceasefire. It was the first direct dialogue between the two sides since the early months of the full-scale invasion that Russia launched in February 2022.
"Instead of putting an end to the killing already now, as the U.S., Europe, Ukraine and others propose, Putin continues to wage war against civilians," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.
"There should be no illusions. Pressure on Moscow must be increased to put an end to Russian terror," he said on X.
Ukrainian police posted photos of a dark blue minibus nearly completely destroyed, with the roof torn off and the windows blown out.
Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian and Russian reports. Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, but thousands have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainians.
