Russian Drone Attack in Sumy Kills 9, Ukraine says, Just Hours After Peace Talks

A Russian drone hit a minibus in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, killing nine people and injuring four more, officials said on Saturday, an attack that took place hours after Moscow and Kyiv held their first direct peace talks in years.

"This is not just another shelling — it is a cynical war crime," Ukraine's National Police said in a post on Telegram.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing a statement from Russia's Defense Ministry, reported that Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian military equipment staging area in the Sumy region with drones.

The meeting of Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey on Friday failed to broker a temporary ceasefire. It was the first direct dialogue between the two sides since the early months of the full-scale invasion that Russia launched in February 2022.