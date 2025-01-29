Russian Army Says It Downed Over 100 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Attack

Russia's military said Wednesday that its air defense systems downed 100 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack that damaged homes and wounded at least one person.

"A total of 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty last night," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Most of the drones were downed over the western border regions of Kursk and Bryansk, with smaller numbers intercepted over the Smolensk, Tver and Belgorod regions, among others.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said one civilian was wounded in a strike on an apartment block.

"A man with a non-penetrating chest wound was taken by ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that several buildings and cars had been damaged.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said Russia launched an overnight drone attack of its own, resulting in air alerts in multiple Ukrainian regions.