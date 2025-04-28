Ukrainian Drone Strike on Western Bryansk Region Kills 1

One man was killed and a woman injured in an overnight Ukrainian drone strike in western Russia’s Bryansk region, local authorities said Monday.

“A civilian was killed and another [female] resident was wounded as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces against the city of Bryansk,” regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region overnight, with 13 others downed over other western regions and annexed Crimea.

Bogomaz called it an “extremely powerful” attack on his region, saying drone strikes burned down one house and seven vehicles while damaging several other residential and commercial properties, as well as energy facilities.

Bryansk shares a border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions. It has been on high alert since a surprise Ukrainian offensive into the neighboring Kursk region in early August, which the Russian military claimed was fully beaten back over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the northwestern Leningrad region and two others over the neighboring Novgorod region on Monday morning.

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport temporarily grounded flights during an air alert in the surrounding areas. Local authorities did not report any casualties or damage.