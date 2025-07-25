St. Petersburg Officials Post, Then Delete, Announcement on Navy Parade Cancellation

Authorities in St. Petersburg announced Friday that the city’s annual Navy Day parade would not take place this weekend, only to later remove any mention of the cancellation in an official statement.

“Events dedicated to Navy Day will not take place in St. Petersburg’s waters on July 27. The fireworks display, the main naval parade, and the procession of sailing, rowing and motor vessels, as well as jet skis, have all been canceled,” the city’s transportation committee said initially.

That statement was later changed, with the city government explaining that it lacked the authority to comment on the event, which is organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the local news outlet Fontanka, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that this year’s parade would be significantly downsized and replaced with a wreath-laying ceremony and festivities on Palace Square.

The St. Petersburg Navy Day parade in 2024 took place on July 28, though part of the event planned in the nearby port city of Kronstadt was canceled, also due to security concerns.

At the time, news outlets reported that Russian security services had warned of a likely attack on naval vessels involved in the parade.

The annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg was first held in 2017. Smaller parades are typically held in Vladivostok and Kaliningrad.