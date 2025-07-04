St. Petersburg Naval Parade Canceled Over Security Concerns – Fontanka

Authorities in St. Petersburg have canceled Russia’s main naval parade this year due to security concerns, the local news outlet Fontanka reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The annual Navy Day parade takes place in St. Petersburg, the home base of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, on the last Sunday of July. Smaller parades are held in the ports of Vladivostok and Kaliningrad.

This year’s event, originally scheduled for July 27, has been downsized and will now feature a wreath-laying ceremony and public festivities on Palace Square, sources told Fontanka.

Preparations for the parade were halted before any rehearsals could begin, it added.

There was no immediate confirmation of the cancellations from city authorities.