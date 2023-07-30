Putin, Several African Leaders Attend Russian Naval Parade

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday praised Russia's Navy in an address at an annual warship parade in St. Petersburg, which he attended accompanied by several African leaders.

The military display took part as Moscow's offensive in Ukraine stretches into its second year and three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early on Sunday.

The Russian Navy has played a key role in Moscow's assault on Ukraine by pummelling the Western-backed country with ship- and submarine-launched cruise missiles, among other operations.

Without mentioning Ukraine in his speech, Putin hailed "the brave crews of ships and submarines."