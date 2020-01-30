Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Students Charged With Terrorism for Anti-Putin Graffiti

The two young men were detained after spray-painting portraits of Putin with the words “If you see him, kill him” in central St. Petersburg. fontanka.ru

A St. Petersburg court has charged two students with inciting terrorism for painting stencil graffiti of President Vladimir Putin that calls for his murder.

The two young men were detained after spray-painting portraits of Putin with the words “If you see him, kill him” in central St. Petersburg, a local court said. Anti-extremism police detained the suspects, both aged 22, after tracking a car that they had been seen exiting, the Fontanka news website reported.

fontanka.ru

St. Petersburg’s Oktyabrsky district court charged Islombek Parpiev and Mukhammadaziz Ishmatov with inciting terrorism and vandalism and ordered them to two months of pre-trial detention on Wednesday.

The two are studying in St. Petersburg and are both natives of the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, Fontanka reported.

According to the news website, investigators reclassified their case as having terrorist motives after finding banned Islamist literature during a search of the students’ apartment.

Investigators said Parpiev had been commissioned to paint the graffiti by an online acquaintance for 5,000 rubles ($79), the court said in a statement Wednesday.

He reportedly got Ishmatov to help him, a charge Ishmatov denies.

If convicted on the terrorism charges, the suspects could face up to five years in prison.

Russian media have reported that Parpiev is the great-grandson of decorated Red Army war hero Khalil Rasulov, who fought in the Battle for Stalingrad.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Putin

Read more

Putin

Putin Accuses Ukraine Leader of Plotting Naval Clash to Boost Ratings

Putin said the West was ready to forgive Ukrainian politicians because it bought into the anti-Russian narrative Kiev is promoting.
Putin

'Aggressors Will Be Annihilated, We Will Go to Heaven as Martyrs,' Putin Says

"They will not even have time to repent for this," Putin said.
Putin

Putin Reportedly Started His Career as a Film Stuntman

Putin and Rotenberg were stuntmen in several patriotic war films in the 1970's
North Korea

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.