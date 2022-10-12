Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Note Left on Grave of Putin's Parents

Authorities in St. Petersburg have launched criminal proceedings against a pensioner who allegedly placed a handwritten note wishing death to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the grave of his parents.

Irina Tsybaneva, 60, was arrested at her St. Petersburg home on Monday on charges of "desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places."

"Tsybaneva … committed cynical, immoral acts contrary to the norms accepted in society,” said the official statement released by the St. Petersburg judiciary's press service on Tuesday.

"Namely, she left a note with an insulting inscription addressed to the President of the Russian Federation, thus desecrating a burial place," the statement added.

It is unclear what exactly was written in the note that Tsybaneva allegedly left on the grave of Maria Putina and Vladimir Putin senior on the eve of their son’s 70th birthday.

FAR’s act of protest likely prompted the authorities to assign security personnel to the site who were probably present when Tsybaneva placed her note, Tsybanev’s son told regional news outlet Sever.Realii.