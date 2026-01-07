U.S. Should Topple Chechen Leader After Maduro, Zelensky Says

The United States should pressure Russia by "carrying out some sort of operation" to remove Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov from power, just like it did with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday.

In comments to journalists, Zelensky said the operation to remove Maduro showed that Washington had the power to influence Moscow if it really wished, arguing that deposing Kadyrov would make Russian President Vladimir Putin "think twice" about his ongoing offensive on Ukraine.

U.S. special forces snatched Maduro and his wife from Caracas last Saturday, shocking Washington's allies and drawing condemnation from Venezuela's partner Moscow.

Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Muslim-majority republic of Chechnya since 2007, is one of Putin's most vocal supporters and has sent thousands of soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

"They need to put pressure on Russia. They have the tools, they know how. And when they really want to, they can find them," Zelensky said of the United States.