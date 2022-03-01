Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kadyrov Admits Chechen Casualties in Ukraine

vk.com/ramzan

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov became at least the fifth head of a Russian region to admit casualties in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that sent shockwaves around the world.

Russia’s Defense Ministry admitted for the first time Sunday that there were "killed and injured" soldiers among its troops in Ukraine without saying how many have died there. 

“Unfortunately, there are already losses among the natives of the Chechen republic. Two died, six more sustained various injuries,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

On Monday, the governors of Russia’s Kalmykia, Kursk and Penza regions said at least one soldier from their respective regions had died in Ukraine. 

The governor of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan was the first regional leader to admit casualties from among the local troops.

Kadyrov echoed President Vladimir Putin’s characterization of Ukrainian forces as “nazis” and the claim that Russian forces are not targeting civilian targets after he authorized the so-called “special military operation.” 

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday launched a website to help Russian families track down soldiers who have been killed or captured fighting in Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country. 

Russia’s human rights ombudswoman said Monday she has agreed with her Ukrainian colleague to work toward helping locate the missing and inspect the treatment of prisoners of war.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague said Monday it was investigating after finding a "reasonable basis" to suspect alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine since Russia seized the Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Read more about: Kadyrov , Chechnya , Ukraine , Defense

Read more

back to base

Russia Announces End of Military Drills in Crimea

Some military experts have called the announcement misleading as the troops are returning to bases closer to the Ukrainian border than Crimea.
Delete that

25 Detained in Chechnya Over Photoshopped 'Patriarch’ Kadyrov – Reports

Kadyrov has previously recommended “breaking all the world’s laws” in pursuit of eradicating disrespectful content from the internet.
Ceding power

Chechnya’s Kadyrov ‘Temporarily Incapacitated’

The Chechen leader is temporarily ceding power to undergo medical treatment, his spokesman said.
Chechnya

‘Not Made of Steel’: Kadyrov Briefly Cedes Power Over Health Scare

The Chechen leader said he caught a common cold that forced him to temporarily hand over power last week.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.