Putin Tells Factory Workers 'Victory Will Be Ours' in Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "no doubt" Moscow would emerge victorious in Ukraine on Wednesday, despite military setbacks in the nearly year-long offensive.

Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February last year, and in September announced a military mobilization to prop up Moscow's forces in the country.

Despite a number of military defeats, victory was "guaranteed, I have no doubt about it," Putin told workers at a factory in St. Petersburg.

"The unity and solidarity of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters and, of course, the work of the military-industrial sector" would secure victory, he added.

Putin also praised the Russian defense industry as he spoke at the plant, which is part of Russian missile manufacturer Almaz-Antey.