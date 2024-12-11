Putin and Hungary’s Orban Discuss Ukraine in Call, Kremlin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the war in Ukraine in a call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is casting himself as a possible peacemaker.

“There was a thorough exchange of views on Ukrainian issues,” the Kremlin said in its readout of the call, adding that Putin said Kyiv had adopted a “destructive” position that ruled out a peace agreement.

The call was initiated at Orban's request, the Kremlin said, and comes a day after Budapest's top diplomat said Hungary would forge ahead with its self-styled Ukraine “peace mission.”

Orban met U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to secure a peace deal within hours of coming to office in January, at his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week.

“Viktor Orban expressed interest in assisting the joint search for political-diplomatic paths to resolve the crisis,” the Kremlin said.

The Hungarian leader — the closest political partner of both Trump and Putin in the European Union — has repeatedly called for peace talks and refused to send military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.