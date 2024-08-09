Putin Seethes as Ukraine’s Shock Incursion Catches Leadership By Surprise

This article was first published by Politika.Kozlov. Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk and Lipetsk border regions has stunned the Russian military and come as a “slap in the face” to President Vladimir Putin personally, four Russian officials told Politika.Kozlov. The ongoing offensive, which Russia has failed to repel for three days, has exposed Russia’s territorial defense shortcomings and undermined Putin’s propaganda coup as the rescuer of an FSB hitman and failed Russian spies in last week’s prisoner swap with the West. “The chief [Putin] was in a poor mood … He probably hasn't been seen like this since our [Russian army] was forced to retreat from Kherson in the fall of 2022,” said an official involved in preparing Kremlin events involving Putin. The official, along with Politika.Kozlov’s other sources, spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic. Putin’s appearance and facial expressions during his public appearances on Wednesday and Thursday indicated that he was “dissatisfied” and “annoyed” with the situation, several Russian officials who have known Putin personally for years told Politika.Kozlov.

Putin at a meeting with heads of law enforcement agencies. kremlin.ru

Since launching the assault on Tuesday, Ukraine’s forces have reportedly captured a key transit point for the only active gas pipeline between Russia and Europe via Ukraine, causing European gas prices to spike; attacked a military airfield in the Lipetsk region; struck a Russian military convoy; and forced thousands of civilians to evacuate. The attack was so shocking that it forced Putin to publicly address an issue that could damage his personal ratings, a rare move for the president who typically prefers to remain in the shadows, with his aides stepping into the firing line to comment. On Wednesday, Russian state media broadcast Putin’s meetings with government officials and the leadership of the army and special services where he discussed the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region. While Putin acknowledged the problem, he refrained from calling the incident a failure by the Russian army to secure the border, merely describing the incursion as a “large-scale provocation" without commenting on the Russian army’s ability to prevent it. On Thursday, Putin again commented on the incursion, describing it as a “situation” and “circumstances.” However, a Russian official close to the Defense Ministry characterized the incident as a “failure” and suggested that it could even potentially hurt Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who was shown reporting to Putin that “the enemy will be stopped and thrown back” on Wednesday.

Russian military surrenders at the Sudzha checkpoint. Video grab