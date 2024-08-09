Ukraine Says Attacked Military Air Base in Russia's Lipetsk Region

Ukraine's military said early Friday that it hit a Russian airfield in the Lipetsk region in an overnight strike that destroyed ammunition warehouses.

"Last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the Lipetsk airfield," Ukraine's General Staff said, adding that they struck "warehouses with guided aerial bombs and a number of other facilities."

The overnight attack comes as Ukrainian forces continue to mount a major cross-border incursion into the southwestern Kursk region. The offensive has involved around 1,000 troops and more than two dozen armored vehicles and tanks, according to the Russian military.

Earlier on Friday, Russian state media reported that a fire broke out at the air base in the Lipetsk region, around 280 kilometers (177 miles) from the border with northeastern Ukraine.