Widespread YouTube Outages Reported Across Russia

Users across Russia reported widespread outages of YouTube on Thursday, just weeks after Russian authorities criticized the video streaming platform for what they described as anti-Kremlin actions.

The online monitoring service Sboi.rf reported receiving around 12,000 complaints about YouTube within a 10-minute period. Downdetector, another outage tracking service, reported that three-quarters of the complaints it received were connected to YouTube’s desktop version.

Russia-based users confirmed the outages to The Moscow Times, adding that the mobile version of YouTube was also experiencing slower speeds. The issues were reportedly resolved for some users through the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), a common tool for bypassing censorship.