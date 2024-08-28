Russian Internet Providers Work to Speed Up YouTube – Kommersant

Russian internet providers have started implementing workarounds to speed up YouTube amid what appears to be a government effort to throttle the video streaming platform, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing industry insiders.

The move comes nearly a month after online users in Russia started experiencing sharp declines in YouTube loading speeds. These disruptions coincided with warnings from Russia’s state-owned telecom giant that “technical issues” caused by Google's removal of equipment from the country would lead to slowdowns.

At the same time, Russia’s state media regulator, Roskomnadzor, called on Google CEO Sundar Pichai to restore over 200 YouTube channels belonging to pro-government Russian media, the authorities and other public figures.

But with no official statement from Roskomnadzor about the YouTube slowdown, telecom companies have begun deploying tools to make the website more accessible for their customers.