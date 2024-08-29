Russia’s Media Regulator Tells Internet Providers to Stop Speeding Up YouTube – Reports

Russia’s media regulator has warned internet providers to stop efforts that speed up YouTube loading speeds, an apparent acknowledgment of government attempts to throttle the popular video streaming platform, the independent news outlet Sotavision reported late Wednesday.

Roskomnadzor’s control and regulatory arm, the main radio frequency center GRChTs, sent out the warning message following reports that dozens of internet providers were implementing workarounds to boost YouTube loading speeds, including rerouting user traffic from Google’s Russian servers to those in Europe.

Industry insiders told the Kommersant business daily they did not believe the workarounds violated any rules since the Russian government did not issue official restrictions on YouTube.

However, a GRChTs letter cited by Sotavision told providers to “exclude the use of technologies that distort, fragment and substitute internet traffic” in relation to websites that are “subject to restriction under Russian law,” apparently referring to YouTube.