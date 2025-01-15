Cable Damage Slows Internet for Millions of Customers Across Russia

A damaged fiber-optic cable in central Russia disrupted internet access for nearly 4 million customers across 21 regions, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The damage follows a widespread internet outage on Tuesday that impacted telecom providers and platforms such as Google, WhatsApp and TikTok across the country.

Russia’s state media regulator, Roskomnadzor, attributed Tuesday’s outage to a “short-term disruption in connectivity” but did not provide further details. Some experts speculated that Roskomnadzor’s efforts to install censorship tools may have triggered the disruption.

Wednesday’s cable damage occurred in the republic of Tatarstan, Roskomnadzor said.

“The damage caused a degradation of broadband access services in 21 regions of the Russian Federation, impacting approximately 3.8 million customers,” the agency’s network monitoring center said, without naming the specific regions.

Roskomnadzor said repairs were expected to be completed by Wednesday evening.