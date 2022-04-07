Russia Accuses Google of 'Fake News,' Bans Ads

Russia's state communications watchdog said Thursday it would ban U.S. internet giant Google from advertising its services in the country, accusing YouTube of spreading "fake news" about its military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has moved to block access to non-state media and information resources and fears are mounting that Google could be next in line for a ban.

The watchdog said Google-owned YouTube had committed "numerous violations" of Russian legislation and was "one of the key platforms, distributing fake news about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of Russia."

It said it had decided to "introduce measures of coercion."

It said these included "a ban on distribution of advertising for Google LLC and its information resources."