Russia Demands Google Restore 200 Pro-Kremlin YouTube Channels

Authorities in Russia have called on Google to restore more than 200 pro-government YouTube channels that have been blocked since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor said it sent Google CEO Sundar Pichai a request to unblock the channels of “Russian media, federal authorities, companies and sports clubs, as well as various public, political and musical figures who speak out in support of the Russian authorities’ actions.”

The watchdog listed the YouTube channels of the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT and the news website RBC as being among the channels it wants restored, TASS reported.