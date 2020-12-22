Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

YouTube Source of Most Fake Info on Russian Internet, State Media Watchdog Says

Updated:
YouTube faces criticism from Russia's federal media regulator. Tatyana Flegontova / TASS

Russia’s federal media watchdog has accused YouTube of circulating more fake news than any other foreign platform on the Russian internet, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited the agency as saying Monday. 

"About 60% of fakes are related to the Covid-19 virus," said Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for regulating communications, information technology and media within Russia.

Roskomnadzor said that more than 1,000 inaccurate publications on the coronavirus have been blocked in Russia since the beginning of 2020. 

The agency said it blocked fake reports about the deliberate spread of the virus through testing and vaccination as well as false infection and death statistics. Roskomnadzor also frequently blocked ads for drugs alleged to treat the coronavirus as well as websites that published fake information. 

In May, Senator Yekaterina Mizulina said that more than 6,000 false messages about the coronavirus had been identified since the beginning of April, primarily on the WhatsApp, Viber and Telegram messengers, social media pages and YouTube.

Roskomnadzor’s statement comes a day after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny published a video to YouTube that shows him tricking an alleged Federal Security Service (FSB) agent into admitting the details of the opposition figure’s poisoning. The FSB called the video “fake” and a “provocation.”

Read more about: Roskomnadzor , YouTube , Coronavirus

Read more

censorship debate

Russia Pushes Google to Block Report on Low Virus Deaths, Probes NYT and FT

“I believe the demand to remove the news ... is pure political censorship,” MBKh Media’s chief editor said.
facts only

Russia Orders Twitter, Facebook to Delete ‘Fake’ Coronavirus News

Facebook reportedly complied with a request to delete information about the number of coronavirus cases in Russia.
FAKE NEWS

Russian News Outlets Ordered to Take Down ‘Fake’ Coronavirus News

Authorities have threatened to revoke the licenses of outlets found to be distributing false information about the virus that “sows panic.”
Roskomnadzor

LinkedIn May Be Blocked in Russia

The social networking site LinkedIn may be blocked in Russia for failing to comply with its personal data laws.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.