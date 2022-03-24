YouTube Accused of 'Censorship' in Russia

Russia's Union of Journalists on Thursday accused YouTube of "censorship" and called for punitive measures, as fears mount that the U.S. company maybe next in line for a ban in Russia.

"Biased moderation and open censorship by digital platforms must have consequences in accordance with the norms of the Russian law," head of Russia's Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyev said as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

"We urge Russian authorities to react to the situation and to take appropriate measures against Google and the video hosting service YouTube," he said.

According to Solovyev, the union will file a relevant request with Russian prosecutors, the Foreign Ministry and the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor.

Separately, Russia's largest media holding company and a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom, on Thursday criticized YouTube for removing two of its channels — TNT and NTV — from the platform.