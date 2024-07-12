Russia Starts Thwarting YouTube Speeds

YouTube will be slowed down in Russia due to “technical problems” with Google’s equipment in the country, state-owned telecom giant Rostelecom announced Friday.

Rostelecom said in a statement that “growth in traffic” had led to a “serious overload” of equipment that is used to speed up the loading of YouTube videos and other Google services.

“This may affect the download speed and playback quality of YouTube videos for users of all Russian operators,” Rostelecom said.