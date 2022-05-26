Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Google Disconnects From Russian Servers Boosting Local Internet Speeds

Updated:
cottonbro / pexels

Google has disconnected its services from Russian servers designed to boost internet speeds, the RBC news website reported Thursday.

Google Global Cache (GGC) allows local providers to offer Google content, including YouTube videos, from their own networks, lowering waiting times for customers. Without GGC, Russian users would experience slower access to Google content directly from the U.S. giant’s servers.

Google’s Irish subsidiary notified two Russian GGC providers — MFTI Telecom in the Moscow region and Radiosvyazi in the southern city of Orenburg — that their contracts would end on May 19, according to RBC.

A representative from Orenburg’s Radiosvyazi speculated that the cut-off could be linked to their servers' relatively low level of traffic.

But in comments to RBC, MFTI Telecom linked the decision to U.S. sanctions against the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, also known in Russian as MFTI. (The two are not connected.)

Major Russian internet providers, including state-owned Rostelecom and mobile operators MTS and Megaton, said they saw no disruptions in traffic through GGC servers.

Cogent Communications, a major U.S. provider that carries around 25% of worldwide internet traffic, cut off Russian customers from its high-capacity internet service days after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

But the U.S. State Department Tuesday called against constraining access to the internet for Russian users.

It is our goal to do everything we can responsibly to see to it that the information environment in Russia is not further constrained,” spokesman Ned Price said Thursday at a press briefing

Read more about: Google , Sanctions

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
TOUGH RESPONSE

MEPs: Sanction Oligarchs, Stop Nord Stream 2 After Navalny Detention

A European Parliament motion calls for an end to the controversial pipeline, but officials warn the EU can do little to stop it.
limited exports

U.S. Adds 45 Russian Companies to Restricted ‘Military List’

Russia’s Defense Ministry and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) were among the entities added to the list.
refuted report

En+ Denies Sanctioned Russian Tycoon in Violation of Divestment Deal

Bloomberg had earlier reported that European officials said Deripaska “retained significant day-to-day influence” over Rusal and En+ despite divesting...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.