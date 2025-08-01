Kyiv Observes Day of Mourning After Russian Attack Kills 31 People

Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday uncovered the body of a two-year-old child as they concluded operations following a Russian missile strike that killed 31 people in Kyiv a day earlier.
The capital observed a day of mourning after the deadliest attack on the city so far this year ripped open a nine-story apartment building, injuring 159 people and killing five children.
"This despicable attack by Russia shows that additional pressure and sanctions on Moscow are necessary," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, announcing that rescue operations had concluded.
"We appreciate that President Trump, European leaders and our other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia," he added.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Friday described the Russian strikes as "depraved" and shared a photo of the bloc's flag at half-staff.
"More weapons for Ukraine and tougher sanctions on Russia are the fastest way to end the war. Getting more air defenses to Ukraine fast is our priority," she wrote.
Elsewhere, Russian attacks continued across Ukraine.
One person was killed in a strike early Friday on the city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional military administration said. Another person died in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, while the death toll from a separate strike on Kramatorsk on Thursday rose to three.
Thursday's attack was among the deadliest to hit Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.