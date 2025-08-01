Kyiv Observes Day of Mourning After Russian Attack Kills 31 People

Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday uncovered the body of a two-year-old child as they concluded operations following a Russian missile strike that killed 31 people in Kyiv a day earlier.

The capital observed a day of mourning after the deadliest attack on the city so far this year ripped open a nine-story apartment building, injuring 159 people and killing five children.

"This despicable attack by Russia shows that additional pressure and sanctions on Moscow are necessary," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, announcing that rescue operations had concluded.

"We appreciate that President Trump, European leaders and our other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia," he added.