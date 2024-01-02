Four killed, Dozens Injured in Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday rained missiles across Ukraine, killing four people and injuring dozens, while 250,000 people in Kyiv were left without power in near-freezing temperatures.

The attacks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his army would intensify strikes in response to Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod.

"One wounded elderly woman from a building in the Solomyansky district... died in an ambulance. Twenty-seven wounded people were hospitalized," Kyiv's mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said two people were killed in the Kyiv region.