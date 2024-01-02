Support The Moscow Times!
Four killed, Dozens Injured in Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
A building damaged in Tuesday morning's missile attack on Kyiv. Andriy Yermak / Telegram

Russia on Tuesday rained missiles across Ukraine, killing four people and injuring dozens, while 250,000 people in Kyiv were left without power in near-freezing temperatures.

The attacks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his army would intensify strikes in response to Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod. 

"One wounded elderly woman from a building in the Solomyansky district... died in an ambulance. Twenty-seven wounded people were hospitalized," Kyiv's mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said two people were killed in the Kyiv region.

National energy company Ukrenergo said 250,000 customers were left without electricity in Kyiv and its surrounding areas after the strikes. Temperatures in the region were hovering around three degrees Celsius.

The head of the northeastern city of Kharkiv Oleg Sinegubov said one woman was killed in the attacks, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday denounced as "Russian terror."

Authorities in Kyiv said missile attacks caused fires in a supermarket building, homes and a market.

Strikes in Kharkiv wounded over 40 people and damaged multi-story buildings, said the head of the city's military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

