Putin Praises Troop Advances, Says Russia Ramping Up Missile Output Despite Trump’s Peace Demand

President Vladimir Putin on Friday claimed that Russian forces were making significant advances along the front line in Ukraine and announced increased missile production, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump called on him to end the war or face new sanctions.

“Our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact... in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” Putin told reporters, framing his military’s summer offensive as the return of what he called Russian territory. “It’s ours,” he said.

Those comments came a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar following more than a year of heavy fighting. The Ukrainian army denied the capture on Thursday, in response to which Putin called military authorities in Kyiv “uninformed.”

Speaking alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Valaam Monastery in northern Russia, Putin insisted on Friday that he remained open to peace, despite intensifying attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, including a missile strike the day before that killed over 30 people.

“We need a lasting and durable peace built on solid foundations, foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine and ensure the security of both countries,” the Kremlin leader said. “And perhaps those Ukrainian negotiators are right who, cautiously, I should note, have floated the idea that maybe we need to talk about European security as a whole.”