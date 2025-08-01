Putin Praises Troop Advances, Says Russia Ramping Up Missile Output Despite Trump’s Peace Demand

President Vladimir Putin on Friday claimed that Russian forces were making significant advances along the front line in Ukraine and announced increased missile production, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump called on him to end the war or face new sanctions.
“Our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact... in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” Putin told reporters, framing his military’s summer offensive as the return of what he called Russian territory. “It’s ours,” he said.
Those comments came a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar following more than a year of heavy fighting. The Ukrainian army denied the capture on Thursday, in response to which Putin called military authorities in Kyiv “uninformed.”
Speaking alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Valaam Monastery in northern Russia, Putin insisted on Friday that he remained open to peace, despite intensifying attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, including a missile strike the day before that killed over 30 people.
“We need a lasting and durable peace built on solid foundations, foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine and ensure the security of both countries,” the Kremlin leader said. “And perhaps those Ukrainian negotiators are right who, cautiously, I should note, have floated the idea that maybe we need to talk about European security as a whole.”
He also responded to Trump’s remarks from earlier this week, in which the U.S. president said he was “very disappointed” in Putin over launching deadly attacks against Ukrainian cities despite holding “nice and respectful conversations” over the phone.
“High expectations are the root of all disappointment,” Putin said, adding that negotiations must happen “quietly, in the calm of the negotiation process.” In that regard, he called Ukraine’s early response to compromise “positive,” but did not elaborate further.
Lukashenko, echoing Putin’s stance, criticized Trump’s Aug. 8 ceasefire deadline.
“This is a military confrontation. You can’t simply make demands, especially when dealing with a nuclear power,” he said, dismissing the idea of setting a deadline for ending the war. “Honestly, it just makes me laugh.”
In a potential signal that Moscow does not plan to back down in its war against Ukraine, Putin also announced the deployment of Russia’s first operational unit of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile.
“We’ve readied the first mass-produced Oreshnik system, the first missile in the series. And it has already been delivered to the troops for deployment,” he told reporters at the Valaam Monastery. “Now the production line is up and running.”
Last November, Putin unveiled the Oreshnik in what Western officials described at the time as a Kremlin propaganda campaign aimed at reigniting nuclear fears in Kyiv and Western capitals.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.