Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

ZHONG MIN / EPA / TASS

Russia is approaching Chinese companies to join in its bid to revive the Soviet-era Moskvitch car, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday, citing two unnamed sources.

The report comes days after Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the Moskvitch (Muscovite) by nationalizing a Renault majority-owned factory that the French automaker handed over in its exit from Russia. 

Russian truck maker Kamaz is reportedly in talks with its Chinese partner, the state-owned Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co (JAC), and another unnamed Chinese carmaker to lead production, supplying parts and designs.

Meanwhile, the Moscow city government, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Kamaz are also in talks with China’s FAW and BYD carmakers, according to the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia.

Kamaz rolled out its Compass truck model using JAC components earlier this year. 

The company is now discussing using JAC’s design, engineering and production platform to assemble the Moskvitch, Reuters reported later Thursday, citing its own sources.

The revived Moskvitch could reportedly enter production by the end of 2022, although industry experts say the timeframe would be difficult to meet. There are also plans to design an electric-powered version of the classic model.

Officials hope to launch production of the Moskvitch at the Russian capital’s Avtovaz car plant. 

Renault sold its majority stake in the factory to the Moscow city government in May, in the first major transfer of private assets into state hands after Russia threatened to nationalize Western businesses that had exited the country in protest of its war in Ukraine.



Read more about: Sanctions , Automobiles , Sanctions

Read more

Sanctions Hit

Russian Car Factory Gives Farmland to Furloughed Workers

The plant has seen has production drop threefold after BMW and General Motors left the Russian market.
Sunken cost

Car Sales Sink in Sanctions-Hit Russia

Severe Western sanctions have included a ban on spare parts export to Russia.
cloudy outlook

Hit By Sanctions, Lada Factory Town Braces for Tough Times

"For Tolyatti, the factory is everything. The whole city was built around it."
Novichok Diplomacy

Putin, Merkel Discuss Navalny's Poisoning – Berlin

The Kremlin’s readout of the call omits any mention of Navalny in the phone conversation between Merkel and Putin.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.