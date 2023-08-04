Russian Lawmakers to Trade Foreign Cars for Domestic Brands, State Duma Speaker Says

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said that lawmakers will ditch their foreign-made cars for domestic car brands, Interfax reported Friday.

“We discussed with the heads of the State Duma factions the issue of the use of domestically assembled cars by deputies. Everyone supports this decision. We agreed that the deputies will use Moskvitch, Lada, Aurus cars," State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin was quoted as saying by Interfax.

He added that lawmakers will in September begin transitioning to driving on domestic-made vehicles such as the Moskvitch, Lada and Volga.

Russia’s car manufacturing industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors by sanctions and the mass exodus of foreign companies from the country.