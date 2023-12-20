Russian Lawmakers to Lose Free Gas Privileges for Driving Foreign Cars – Izvestia

Russian lawmakers will lose their free gas privileges for ignoring President Vladimir Putin’s calls to stop driving foreign cars, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Wednesday, citing a senior member of Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Putin ordered officials in August to support sanctions-hit domestic carmakers by giving up foreign-made vehicles.

Senior State Duma officials notified executive authorities in Russia’s regions this fall that all federal lawmakers will be required to ditch foreign cars in favor of domestic brands from Jan. 1, 2024, the Vedomosti business daily reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source close to the Kremlin.

“Starting Jan. 1, the State Duma will stop accepting documents required for the reimbursement of motor transportation expenses for cars of other [non-supported] brands,” Yana Lantratova, deputy chair of the State Duma’s Education Committee, told Izvestia.