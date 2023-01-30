Russia’s Top Automaker Hit By Car Paint Shortage

Russia’s top carmaker is facing a car paint shortage, limiting color options for car-buyers to white, black and dark green, Vedomosti business newspaper reported Monday.

Representatives of AvtoVaz told the publication that its flagship Lada models have been available in white and black instead of the original six to eight colors since late 2022. Its Niva model is only available in dark green.

The reported shortage marks the latest example of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine impacting the country’s automotive industry.

Experts say Russia’s shortage is hampered by low-quality foreign replacements and the near-absence of domestic automotive paint makers, which make up 5% of the industry, with Western sanctions forcing European providers to suspend business.