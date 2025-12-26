Animated Putin Appears in Children’s Cartoon ‘Prostokvashino’

Russian streaming platform Okko released a special New Year’s episode of the popular children’s cartoon series “Prostokvashino” on Friday featuring an animated portrayal of President Vladimir Putin.

In the episode, the characters travel to Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the New Year. The cat Matroskin and the dog Sharik argue over whether the president records his annual holiday address in advance or delivers it live.

On Red Square, the characters encounter Putin, and Sharik asks him to join in congratulating Russians on the New Year.

The animated Putin is voiced by actor Dmitry Grachev, known for his parody of the Russian leader on the show Comedy Club.

Cartoon Putin’s appearance was teased earlier this year by Yuliana Slashcheva, chairwoman of the animation studio Soyuzmultfilm, which produces “Prostokvashino.” Slashcheva said the series could help strengthen Russia’s “soft power” abroad.

Launched in 2018, “Prostokvashino” is a continuation of the popular Soviet-era cartoon based on Eduard Uspensky’s 1970s children’s stories. The series is set in the fictional village of Prostokvashino, which translates as “sour milk” from Russian.