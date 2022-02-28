“Why Do We Need a World if Russia Is Not In It?”: State TV Presenter Opens Show With Ominous Address

Russian state television host Dmitry Kiselyov opened his Sunday primetime show with an ominous allusion to nuclear war.

The comments came just hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to put its nuclear arsenal, the world's largest, on “high alert” in response to what he called "unfriendly" steps by the West.

“Our submarines are capable of launching over 500 nuclear warheads, which guarantees the destruction of the U.S. and all NATO countries,” Kiselyov said on his weekly program, “Vesti Nedeli.”

“Why do we need a world if Russia is not in it?”

Kiselyov’s comments came hours after Putin announced he was placing Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on “high alert,” citing “aggressive statements” and economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by NATO.