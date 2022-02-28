Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

“Why Do We Need a World if Russia Is Not In It?”: State TV Presenter Opens Show With Ominous Address

Rossia 24

Russian state television host Dmitry Kiselyov opened his Sunday primetime show with an ominous allusion to nuclear war.

The comments came just hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to put its nuclear arsenal, the world's largest, on “high alert” in response to what he called "unfriendly" steps by the West.

“Our submarines are capable of launching over 500 nuclear warheads, which guarantees the destruction of the U.S. and all NATO countries,” Kiselyov said on his weekly program, “Vesti Nedeli.”

“Why do we need a world if Russia is not in it?”

Kiselyov’s comments came hours after Putin announced he was placing Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on “high alert,” citing “aggressive statements” and economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by NATO.  

The U.S. condemned Putin’s escalation, accusing the Russian president of “manufacturing threats that don’t exist in order to justify aggression.” 

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, the West moved to enact punishing sanctions against Russia, targeting the country’s financial institutions and removing some Russian banks from the SWIFT international money transfer system.

“Putin warned them. Don’t try to frighten Russia,” Kiselyov said, repeating the Kremlin message on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.  

On the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin ordered the West not to interfere in what he described as Russia’s “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, or it would lead to “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.” 

The sanctions have sent shockwaves through the Russian economy as the war entered its fifth day, with the Russian ruble plummeting in value.

Delegations of the two countries arrived Monday to the Belarusian-Ukrainaian border for talks in an attempt to de-escalate the war raging across Ukraine.

Read more about: Television

Read more

Awards season buzz

'Chernobyl' Nabs 4 Golden Globe Nominations

The highly acclaimed HBO miniseries was nominated in every category it entered.
off the air

Latvia Bans 9 Russian TV Stations Over Ties to Sanctioned Billionaire

Yury Kovalchuk, a banker close to President Vladimir Putin, has been on the EU blacklist since 2014.
the real world: russian church

Russia Launches Church-Themed Reality Show

It may be the first reality show that actually wants you to find the meaning of life.
Old school

Soviet Cartoons Top List of Russians' Favorites – Poll

Nu pogodi, Prostokvashino and Masha and the Bear were named among the favorites.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.