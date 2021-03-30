Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Police Probe Pro-Kremlin TV Host’s Hitler-Praising Comments – Reports

Vladimir Solovyov's news show on the state-run Rossia 1 broadcaster is one of Russia's most-watched television programs. Screenshot Rossiya 1

Moscow police are inspecting prominent talk show host Vladimir Solovyov’s remarks calling Hitler a “very brave man,” the RBC news website reported Monday.

The Interior Ministry's northern Moscow department said it had asked the state-run media holding All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) for copies of Solovyov’s show that aired last month, RBC reported.

Solovyov, who is often described as a Kremlin propagandist, is heard in a live Feb. 15 broadcast calling Hitler “personally a very brave man” who “fought honorably in World War I.” 

He had been comparing Hitler to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whom he disparaged as a “codpiece Fuhrer.”

Responding to Communist lawmaker Valery Rashkin’s request to investigate Solovyov’s comments for glorification of Nazism, the police department said it will forward the copies to researchers and investigators “for a legal assessment and a decision based on Russian legislation.”

While the glorification of Nazism is a criminal offense in Russia punishable by a maximum prison sentence of five years, it is unclear whether the authorities will prosecute the popular pro-Kremlin media personality. 

Solovyov previously dismissed the accusations and clarified his comments, saying “Hitler’s personal courage was not an excuse for his actions.”

Latvia, a former Soviet satellite state and a current European Union member, banned Solovyov’s entry into the country shortly after the live broadcast.

Read more about: Television , Navalny

Read more

not quite a palace

Russian State TV Attempts 'Putin Palace'-Style Exposé on Navalny's German Apartment

The correspondent shows the villa's toilet brush in a nod to the alleged $700 Putin palace item that has become a protest symbol.
Navalny

Pro-FSB Spy Thriller Sees Fictional Navalny Killed

The TV series is based on real events and, according to some, real people too
Putin

Let the Campaigns Begin! Putin and Navalny Tussle for Media Attention

“It is a politically hot summer in Moscow, despite the weather”
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.