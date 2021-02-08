Russian State TV Attempts 'Putin Palace'-Style Exposé on Navalny's German Apartment

Russian state television has filmed what it called an exposé into opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s villa in Germany where he lived while recovering from nerve agent poisoning last year. The detailed segment, interspersed with scenes from Navalny’s viral video investigation into President Vladimir Putin’s alleged Black Sea palace, ran during one of the country’s most-watched Sunday news shows.

Accusing Navalny of enjoying the same luxuries that he himself accuses Putin of misappropriating, the Rossia 1 television channel’s “Vesti Nedeli” program fuses drone footage with a personal tour by the Freiburg villa’s architect. Its correspondent takes a dip in the villa’s pool, uses the “mudroom” misnomer for the boiler room (a nod to one of the Black Sea palace’s alleged rooms) and includes a close inspection of the bathroom. “The toilet brush is here too,” the Rossia 1 correspondent says in reference to the alleged $700 Putin palace item that has become a symbol of the latest mass protests in Navalny’s support. “It shines, but not that much.” According to the segment, Navalny had spent an estimated 30,000 euros at the villa for his two-month stay there ahead of his Jan. 17 return to Russia.